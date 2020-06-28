All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3162 Holly Hall St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3162 Holly Hall St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:30 PM

3162 Holly Hall St

3162 Holly Hall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Astrodome
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3162 Holly Hall Street, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate remodeled townhome in the heart of Medical Center. This home comes with beautiful bamboo wooden floors throughout the 1st floor. New kitchen granite countertops and new laminate floors upstairs in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have a private full bathrooms. Attached private patio and 2-car garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Easy access to 288. The HOA provides a beautiful manicured grounds with 24 hour security and 2 pools. HOA also provides water, basic cable and trash pickup as an added cost savings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3162 Holly Hall St have any available units?
3162 Holly Hall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3162 Holly Hall St have?
Some of 3162 Holly Hall St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3162 Holly Hall St currently offering any rent specials?
3162 Holly Hall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3162 Holly Hall St pet-friendly?
No, 3162 Holly Hall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3162 Holly Hall St offer parking?
Yes, 3162 Holly Hall St offers parking.
Does 3162 Holly Hall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3162 Holly Hall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3162 Holly Hall St have a pool?
Yes, 3162 Holly Hall St has a pool.
Does 3162 Holly Hall St have accessible units?
No, 3162 Holly Hall St does not have accessible units.
Does 3162 Holly Hall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3162 Holly Hall St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
Trails at Eldridge Parkway
10000 N Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77065
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084
One Hermann Place
1699 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway
Houston, TX 77058
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St
Houston, TX 77002

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston