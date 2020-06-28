3162 Holly Hall St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Immaculate remodeled townhome in the heart of Medical Center. This home comes with beautiful bamboo wooden floors throughout the 1st floor. New kitchen granite countertops and new laminate floors upstairs in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have a private full bathrooms. Attached private patio and 2-car garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Easy access to 288. The HOA provides a beautiful manicured grounds with 24 hour security and 2 pools. HOA also provides water, basic cable and trash pickup as an added cost savings.