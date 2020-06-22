All apartments in Houston
316 Mcalpine Street

316 Mcalpine Street
Location

316 Mcalpine Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Beautiful split-level townhome located in the emerging East Downtown Houston district (EaDo). EaDo boasts of its proximity to Houston-area attractions, such as Discovery Green, the George R. Brown Convention Center, and Toyota Center. This townhome is approximately 1 mile from Minute Maid Park and BBVA Compass Stadium. There are only 6 townhomes located within the community. Each bedroom has their own private bathroom with custom wood closets. Link for credit/background check will be sent after application is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Mcalpine Street have any available units?
316 Mcalpine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Mcalpine Street have?
Some of 316 Mcalpine Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Mcalpine Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 Mcalpine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Mcalpine Street pet-friendly?
No, 316 Mcalpine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 316 Mcalpine Street offer parking?
Yes, 316 Mcalpine Street offers parking.
Does 316 Mcalpine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Mcalpine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Mcalpine Street have a pool?
No, 316 Mcalpine Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 Mcalpine Street have accessible units?
No, 316 Mcalpine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Mcalpine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Mcalpine Street has units with dishwashers.

