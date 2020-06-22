316 Mcalpine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful split-level townhome located in the emerging East Downtown Houston district (EaDo). EaDo boasts of its proximity to Houston-area attractions, such as Discovery Green, the George R. Brown Convention Center, and Toyota Center. This townhome is approximately 1 mile from Minute Maid Park and BBVA Compass Stadium. There are only 6 townhomes located within the community. Each bedroom has their own private bathroom with custom wood closets. Link for credit/background check will be sent after application is received.