Houston, TX
316 Cage Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:25 PM

316 Cage Street

316 Cage Street · No Longer Available
Houston
Location

316 Cage Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Well maintained corner unit in a pristine gated community in the popular Eado Edge community. A short 5 mins drive to Downtown Houston with quick access to all major freeways. Convenient 2 story floor plan with 2 bedrooms downstairs & the living/dining/master suite up. Great outdoor space w/ two balconies and private patio. Hardwood floors, SS appliances & washer/dryer included. Master suite features a large soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, & two separate closets. Available for immediate move-in. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Cage Street have any available units?
316 Cage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Cage Street have?
Some of 316 Cage Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Cage Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 Cage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Cage Street pet-friendly?
No, 316 Cage Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 316 Cage Street offer parking?
No, 316 Cage Street does not offer parking.
Does 316 Cage Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Cage Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Cage Street have a pool?
No, 316 Cage Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 Cage Street have accessible units?
No, 316 Cage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Cage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Cage Street does not have units with dishwashers.

