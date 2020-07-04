316 Cage Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Well maintained corner unit in a pristine gated community in the popular Eado Edge community. A short 5 mins drive to Downtown Houston with quick access to all major freeways. Convenient 2 story floor plan with 2 bedrooms downstairs & the living/dining/master suite up. Great outdoor space w/ two balconies and private patio. Hardwood floors, SS appliances & washer/dryer included. Master suite features a large soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, & two separate closets. Available for immediate move-in. Schedule your appointment today!