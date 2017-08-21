All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2019

315 Heidrich Street

315 Heidrich Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 Heidrich Street, Houston, TX 77018
Independence Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Absolutely GORGEOUS home and property with modern finishes! Fantastic Location with easy access to both I-45 and 610 Loop in Garden Oaks Area and minutes from the Heights! This home is down the street from the new Whole Foods and is close to downtown, the Galleria, Canino's Farmer's Market, Wabash Feed & Garden Center, St. Pius High School, and many more shops and restaurants. Home is completely remodeled with modern finishes. Includes wood floors and living open to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features spacious island with breakfast bar, gas appliances, granite counters and lots of natural light. The best feature of this home is the magnificent back yard, Large covered patio area, picnic area, lush vegetation and tons of room for your pets and kids to play!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 315 Heidrich Street have any available units?
315 Heidrich Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Heidrich Street have?
Some of 315 Heidrich Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Heidrich Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 Heidrich Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Heidrich Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Heidrich Street is pet friendly.
Does 315 Heidrich Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 Heidrich Street offers parking.
Does 315 Heidrich Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Heidrich Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Heidrich Street have a pool?
No, 315 Heidrich Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 Heidrich Street have accessible units?
Yes, 315 Heidrich Street has accessible units.
Does 315 Heidrich Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Heidrich Street has units with dishwashers.

