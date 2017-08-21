315 Heidrich Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely GORGEOUS home and property with modern finishes! Fantastic Location with easy access to both I-45 and 610 Loop in Garden Oaks Area and minutes from the Heights! This home is down the street from the new Whole Foods and is close to downtown, the Galleria, Canino's Farmer's Market, Wabash Feed & Garden Center, St. Pius High School, and many more shops and restaurants. Home is completely remodeled with modern finishes. Includes wood floors and living open to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features spacious island with breakfast bar, gas appliances, granite counters and lots of natural light. The best feature of this home is the magnificent back yard, Large covered patio area, picnic area, lush vegetation and tons of room for your pets and kids to play!