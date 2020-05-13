3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A remarkable mid century 3 bedroom 2 bath original ranch with modern sleek interior. Clean lines throughout, Gorgeous updated European style kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless appliances including 5 burner gas stove and convection oven. Kitchen opens to den with eco friendly cork flooring throughout this back living area of the home, which opens to a true backyard oasis with a wall of windows across the back to look out over the serene landscaping . A nature lovers paradise, the yard and deck seating areas are shaded by the 150 year old stately oak tree which allows for a wonderful place to entertain and extend your living area. There is a separate in ground watering system for the tree which has been professionally maintained by owners. All bedrooms have updated bamboo flooring. The home includes the new stainless Samsung refrigerator/freezer and washer &dryer. Come see this Knollwood jewel located just minutes from Downtown, museums and Med Center!



(RLNE4618969)