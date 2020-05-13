All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE

3111 Linkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Linkwood Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A remarkable mid century 3 bedroom 2 bath original ranch with modern sleek interior. Clean lines throughout, Gorgeous updated European style kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless appliances including 5 burner gas stove and convection oven. Kitchen o - A remarkable mid century 3 bedroom 2 bath original ranch with modern sleek interior. Clean lines throughout, Gorgeous updated European style kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless appliances including 5 burner gas stove and convection oven. Kitchen opens to den with eco friendly cork flooring throughout this back living area of the home, which opens to a true backyard oasis with a wall of windows across the back to look out over the serene landscaping . A nature lovers paradise, the yard and deck seating areas are shaded by the 150 year old stately oak tree which allows for a wonderful place to entertain and extend your living area. There is a separate in ground watering system for the tree which has been professionally maintained by owners. All bedrooms have updated bamboo flooring. The home includes the new stainless Samsung refrigerator/freezer and washer &dryer. Come see this Knollwood jewel located just minutes from Downtown, museums and Med Center!

(RLNE4618969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 LINKWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

