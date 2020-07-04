308 GROVE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Home in EaDo - 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath - This freestanding 2 story 2 bed 2.5 bath is nestled in a small gated community in East Downtown. The upstairs living space let's in a lot of natural light and open to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wine cooler. The upstairs master bedroom has brand new wood floors and a bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and a glass standing shower. The downstairs space has an additional living space and bedroom with a connected tub shower. The 2 car garage has plenty of space for storage as well. The patio is fenced and private with half paved half grass. You'll love this quiet home next to downtown. Give us a call for a private showing today!



(RLNE4558323)