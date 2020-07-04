All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 GROVE ST

308 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 Grove Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home in EaDo - 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath - This freestanding 2 story 2 bed 2.5 bath is nestled in a small gated community in East Downtown. The upstairs living space let's in a lot of natural light and open to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wine cooler. The upstairs master bedroom has brand new wood floors and a bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and a glass standing shower. The downstairs space has an additional living space and bedroom with a connected tub shower. The 2 car garage has plenty of space for storage as well. The patio is fenced and private with half paved half grass. You'll love this quiet home next to downtown. Give us a call for a private showing today!

(RLNE4558323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 GROVE ST have any available units?
308 GROVE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 GROVE ST have?
Some of 308 GROVE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 GROVE ST currently offering any rent specials?
308 GROVE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 GROVE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 GROVE ST is pet friendly.
Does 308 GROVE ST offer parking?
Yes, 308 GROVE ST offers parking.
Does 308 GROVE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 GROVE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 GROVE ST have a pool?
No, 308 GROVE ST does not have a pool.
Does 308 GROVE ST have accessible units?
No, 308 GROVE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 308 GROVE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 GROVE ST does not have units with dishwashers.

