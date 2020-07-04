308 GROVE ST

308 Grove Street, Houston, TX 77020 Greater Fifth Ward
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home in EaDo - 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath - This freestanding 2 story 2 bed 2.5 bath is nestled in a small gated community in East Downtown. The upstairs living space let's in a lot of natural light and open to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wine cooler. The upstairs master bedroom has brand new wood floors and a bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and a glass standing shower. The downstairs space has an additional living space and bedroom with a connected tub shower. The 2 car garage has plenty of space for storage as well. The patio is fenced and private with half paved half grass. You'll love this quiet home next to downtown. Give us a call for a private showing today!
(RLNE4558323)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
