Houston, TX
3032 La Estancia Lane
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:11 PM

3032 La Estancia Lane

3032 La Estancia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3032 La Estancia Lane, Houston, TX 77093
Eastex - Jensen

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home in a gated community with 5 bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is downstairs next to a full bathroom, the other 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Tile Flooring everywhere make the maintenance easy and affordable. Living and dining combo, laundry is downstairs. Walking distance to stores and close to Downtown, 59 and 45,Bush Intercontinental Airport. All appliances included, this is a bargain. Ready for the next residents. Trash is $40 a month.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 La Estancia Lane have any available units?
3032 La Estancia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3032 La Estancia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3032 La Estancia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 La Estancia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 La Estancia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3032 La Estancia Lane offer parking?
No, 3032 La Estancia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3032 La Estancia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 La Estancia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 La Estancia Lane have a pool?
No, 3032 La Estancia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3032 La Estancia Lane have accessible units?
No, 3032 La Estancia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 La Estancia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 La Estancia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 La Estancia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 La Estancia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

