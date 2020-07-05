3032 La Estancia Lane

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story home in a gated community with 5 bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is downstairs next to a full bathroom, the other 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Tile Flooring everywhere make the maintenance easy and affordable. Living and dining combo, laundry is downstairs. Walking distance to stores and close to Downtown, 59 and 45,Bush Intercontinental Airport. All appliances included, this is a bargain. Ready for the next residents. Trash is $40 a month.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.