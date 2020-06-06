All apartments in Houston
3030 ORCHARD CT

3030 Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Orchard Drive, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/954399d079 ---- Freshly painted with all new light bulbs. Gorgeous home in a gated community in the medical center. Features high-end finishes, granite countertops in the kitchen and in all bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, wrought-iron staircase and custom built-ins. TWO Master bedrooms on the 1st and 3rd floors. 2 Car Garage Built In Cabinets Central Air/Heat Gated Community Granite Countertops Lawn Care Master Suite Remote Driveway Gate Stainless Steel Kitchen Walk In Closets Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 ORCHARD CT have any available units?
3030 ORCHARD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 ORCHARD CT have?
Some of 3030 ORCHARD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 ORCHARD CT currently offering any rent specials?
3030 ORCHARD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 ORCHARD CT pet-friendly?
No, 3030 ORCHARD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3030 ORCHARD CT offer parking?
Yes, 3030 ORCHARD CT offers parking.
Does 3030 ORCHARD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 ORCHARD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 ORCHARD CT have a pool?
No, 3030 ORCHARD CT does not have a pool.
Does 3030 ORCHARD CT have accessible units?
No, 3030 ORCHARD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 ORCHARD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 ORCHARD CT does not have units with dishwashers.

