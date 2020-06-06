3030 ORCHARD CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/954399d079 ---- Freshly painted with all new light bulbs. Gorgeous home in a gated community in the medical center. Features high-end finishes, granite countertops in the kitchen and in all bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, wrought-iron staircase and custom built-ins. TWO Master bedrooms on the 1st and 3rd floors. 2 Car Garage Built In Cabinets Central Air/Heat Gated Community Granite Countertops Lawn Care Master Suite Remote Driveway Gate Stainless Steel Kitchen Walk In Closets Washer/Dryer Included