3022 Baldwin Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

EUROPEAN FEEL IN THIS SUPER COZY AND BRIGHT CORNER TOWNHOME! Walkability score of 10. LEAVE THE CAR AT HOME AND WALK EVERYTHING from restaurants, to bars and grocery stores. Come see this unique 2 bed/2.5 bath town home in the heart of Midtown CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! This property is modern and sophisticated with brick walls, high ceilings and a copper platted wall in the dining area sourced from a local artist. Beautifully updated kitchen, spacious living and entertaining spaces, a wet bar, 2-car garage and great outdoor deck...make your appointment to see it today!