Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym game room parking garage guest suite

Welcome to 3004 Falls at Fairdale! Charming 3 story, 4 bedroom modern home with stucco and stone facade in a quiet Galleria gated community. The corner home with largest yard and additional parking for family and guests. The living room boasts high ceilings, an exquisite fireplace with stone surround, built-in cabinets and shelving, remarkable interior design with stained Oak floors, and textured walls throughout. The kitchen offers an island with designer stone work, high-end stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and tile floors. A beautiful balcony alongside the living room is a great spot to unwind. Additional balcony off to the Master Suite. Premium pre-wiring and built-in high-end speakers. The first floor bedroom can be used as a guest suite, home office, gym or game room. Tankless water heater. Epoxy garage floors. Sprinkler system. Easy access to 610, US-59, Westpark Tollway with short commutes to Galleria/ Uptown shopping, restraints, nightlife, dog parks and more!