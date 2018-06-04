All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

3004 Falls At Fairdale

3004 Falls at Fairdale · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Falls at Fairdale, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
Welcome to 3004 Falls at Fairdale! Charming 3 story, 4 bedroom modern home with stucco and stone facade in a quiet Galleria gated community. The corner home with largest yard and additional parking for family and guests. The living room boasts high ceilings, an exquisite fireplace with stone surround, built-in cabinets and shelving, remarkable interior design with stained Oak floors, and textured walls throughout. The kitchen offers an island with designer stone work, high-end stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and tile floors. A beautiful balcony alongside the living room is a great spot to unwind. Additional balcony off to the Master Suite. Premium pre-wiring and built-in high-end speakers. The first floor bedroom can be used as a guest suite, home office, gym or game room. Tankless water heater. Epoxy garage floors. Sprinkler system. Easy access to 610, US-59, Westpark Tollway with short commutes to Galleria/ Uptown shopping, restraints, nightlife, dog parks and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Falls At Fairdale have any available units?
3004 Falls At Fairdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Falls At Fairdale have?
Some of 3004 Falls At Fairdale's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Falls At Fairdale currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Falls At Fairdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Falls At Fairdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Falls At Fairdale is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Falls At Fairdale offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Falls At Fairdale offers parking.
Does 3004 Falls At Fairdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Falls At Fairdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Falls At Fairdale have a pool?
No, 3004 Falls At Fairdale does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Falls At Fairdale have accessible units?
No, 3004 Falls At Fairdale does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Falls At Fairdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Falls At Fairdale has units with dishwashers.

