Landlord's need = your Great Deal!! Comfortable home in walkable, mature neighborhood needs YOU. Beautiful, allergy-free wood floors and updated kitchen. Home is conveniently located on bus route to the Medical Center and just a short walk to NRG Stadium. Currently zoned to Bellaire HS with easy access to Rice University as well. Large patio sets off the enormous, dog-friendly yard. Long-term rental or roommate-sharing welcome.NO FLOODING