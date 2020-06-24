All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3001 Murworth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3001 Murworth Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 10:39 AM

3001 Murworth Drive

3001 Murworth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Braeswood Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3001 Murworth Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Brand new carpet installed on 4/17/19! Don't miss this beautifully maintained home in gated Community that features Resort Style Pool, Cabana, Outdoor Grills and State of the Art Fitness Center. Conveniently Located, Close to Downtown, The Galleria and Medical Center. Features High Ceilings, All Black Appliances, with 42'' Cabinets, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen & Master Bath, with Oversized Walk in Shower.HOA Includes, Internet, Water/Sewer, Grounds, Pool, Exterior Bldg, Insurance & Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Murworth Drive have any available units?
3001 Murworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Murworth Drive have?
Some of 3001 Murworth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Murworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Murworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Murworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Murworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3001 Murworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Murworth Drive offers parking.
Does 3001 Murworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 Murworth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Murworth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3001 Murworth Drive has a pool.
Does 3001 Murworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3001 Murworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Murworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Murworth Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd
Houston, TX 77034
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Alanza Brook
3030 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St
Houston, TX 77030
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road
Houston, TX 77084
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77016

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston