3001 Murworth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Brand new carpet installed on 4/17/19! Don't miss this beautifully maintained home in gated Community that features Resort Style Pool, Cabana, Outdoor Grills and State of the Art Fitness Center. Conveniently Located, Close to Downtown, The Galleria and Medical Center. Features High Ceilings, All Black Appliances, with 42'' Cabinets, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen & Master Bath, with Oversized Walk in Shower.HOA Includes, Internet, Water/Sewer, Grounds, Pool, Exterior Bldg, Insurance & Trash.