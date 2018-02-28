2932 Alice Street

Amenities
Beautiful New Construction located in the gated community of Grand At Alice minutes from the Medical Center. Master suite is located on the main level with a large walk-in closet, master bath with double sinks, stand alone soaker tub, walk-in shower, quartz counter tops, and porcelain tile. Washer and Dryer conveniently located on the main floor. The staircase leads you to a stunning open concept floor plan with wood floors throughout the main areas. The Kitchen has subway tile, quartz counter tops, shaker cabinets, and is equipped with a Gas stove, Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and offers a large walk-in pantry. The living room and dining room are located in the same room as the kitchen and create a great space for entertaining, including 1/2 bath for guests. There are 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with carpet and a Hollywood bathroom featuring Shaker Cabinets, porcelain tile flooring, quartz countertop, and shower/tub combo.