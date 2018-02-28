All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
2932 Alice Street
2932 Alice Street

2932 Alice St · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Alice St, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Beautiful New Construction located in the gated community of Grand At Alice minutes from the Medical Center. Master suite is located on the main level with a large walk-in closet, master bath with double sinks, stand alone soaker tub, walk-in shower, quartz counter tops, and porcelain tile. Washer and Dryer conveniently located on the main floor. The staircase leads you to a stunning open concept floor plan with wood floors throughout the main areas. The Kitchen has subway tile, quartz counter tops, shaker cabinets, and is equipped with a Gas stove, Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and offers a large walk-in pantry. The living room and dining room are located in the same room as the kitchen and create a great space for entertaining, including 1/2 bath for guests. There are 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with carpet and a Hollywood bathroom featuring Shaker Cabinets, porcelain tile flooring, quartz countertop, and shower/tub combo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Alice Street have any available units?
2932 Alice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2932 Alice Street have?
Some of 2932 Alice Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Alice Street currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Alice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Alice Street pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Alice Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2932 Alice Street offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Alice Street offers parking.
Does 2932 Alice Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2932 Alice Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Alice Street have a pool?
No, 2932 Alice Street does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Alice Street have accessible units?
No, 2932 Alice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Alice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2932 Alice Street has units with dishwashers.

