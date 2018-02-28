2932 Alice Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking new construction

Beautiful New Construction located in the gated community of Grand At Alice minutes from the Medical Center. Master suite is located on the main level with a large walk-in closet, master bath with double sinks, stand alone soaker tub, walk-in shower, quartz counter tops, and porcelain tile. Washer and Dryer conveniently located on the main floor. The staircase leads you to a stunning open concept floor plan with wood floors throughout the main areas. The Kitchen has subway tile, quartz counter tops, shaker cabinets, and is equipped with a Gas stove, Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and offers a large walk-in pantry. The living room and dining room are located in the same room as the kitchen and create a great space for entertaining, including 1/2 bath for guests. There are 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with carpet and a Hollywood bathroom featuring Shaker Cabinets, porcelain tile flooring, quartz countertop, and shower/tub combo.