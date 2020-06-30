2911 Milam St

Amenities

Looking for a new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!



___________________________________________________________ We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.



Apartment Amenities



Fantastic Midtown location with stunning views of Downtown & The Galleria



Penthouse Homes available



Walkability to shops, restaurants, & exciting night life



Controlled access to the building & parking garage



Climate controlled corridors



Continuous hot water with Teal water system



Infinity edge pool with cabanas, lounge seating, covered outdoor kitchen & TVs



Resident social lounge with entertaining kitchen, coffee bar, pool table & arcade games



Resident business center with computers & wireless printing



Two-story platinum athletic club featuring Matrix weight machines, cardio equipment & free weights



Yoga, spinning & stability studio with virtual cycling & interactive fitness



Wi-Fi throughout indoor & outdoor amenity spaces



Dry cleaning station



Electric car charging station



Valet trash pick-up & recycling program



24 Hour package accessibility



Smoke free community



Pet Friendly



Storage units available



Fully furnished guest suite available for residents to rent for family and friends



Community Amenities



Chef inspired kitchens with large islands, quartz counter tops, stone backsplash



Stainless steel appliance package



Gooseneck faucets with pull down sprays



Undermount sinks in kitchen and baths



Soft close cabinets and drawers in kitchens & baths



Designer custom wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting



Full-size washer & dryer in each home



Custom framed mirrors



Spa inspired bathrooms with soaking tubs & separate showers



Wood-style flooring



Spacious walk-in closets with built-in shelving



Private balconies



Energy efficient windows



Nest thermostats



Dramatic floor to ceiling windows



Bluetooth enabled sound systems



USB ports in each home







