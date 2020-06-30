All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2911 Milam St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2911 Milam St
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

2911 Milam St

2911 Milam Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2911 Milam Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car charging
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
yoga
Looking for a new apartment?

  We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!

___________________________________________________________ We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Fantastic Midtown location with stunning views of Downtown & The Galleria

Penthouse Homes available

Walkability to shops, restaurants, & exciting night life

Controlled access to the building & parking garage

Climate controlled corridors

Continuous hot water with Teal water system

Infinity edge pool with cabanas, lounge seating, covered outdoor kitchen & TVs

Resident social lounge with entertaining kitchen, coffee bar, pool table & arcade games

Resident business center with computers & wireless printing

Two-story platinum athletic club featuring Matrix weight machines, cardio equipment & free weights

Yoga, spinning & stability studio with virtual cycling & interactive fitness

Wi-Fi throughout indoor & outdoor amenity spaces

Dry cleaning station

Electric car charging station

Valet trash pick-up & recycling program

24 Hour package accessibility

Smoke free community

Pet Friendly

Storage units available

Fully furnished guest suite available for residents to rent for family and friends

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Chef inspired kitchens with large islands, quartz counter tops, stone backsplash

Stainless steel appliance package

Gooseneck faucets with pull down sprays

Undermount sinks in kitchen and baths

Soft close cabinets and drawers in kitchens & baths

Designer custom wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting

Full-size washer & dryer in each home

Custom framed mirrors

Spa inspired bathrooms with soaking tubs & separate showers

Wood-style flooring

Spacious walk-in closets with built-in shelving

Private balconies

Energy efficient windows

Nest thermostats

Dramatic floor to ceiling windows

Bluetooth enabled sound systems

USB ports in each home

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Milam St have any available units?
2911 Milam St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 Milam St have?
Some of 2911 Milam St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 Milam St currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Milam St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Milam St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 Milam St is pet friendly.
Does 2911 Milam St offer parking?
Yes, 2911 Milam St offers parking.
Does 2911 Milam St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2911 Milam St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Milam St have a pool?
Yes, 2911 Milam St has a pool.
Does 2911 Milam St have accessible units?
Yes, 2911 Milam St has accessible units.
Does 2911 Milam St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Milam St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston