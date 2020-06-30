2911 Milam St

Amenities
We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!
___________________________________________________________ We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.
Apartment Amenities
Fantastic Midtown location with stunning views of Downtown & The Galleria
Penthouse Homes available
Walkability to shops, restaurants, & exciting night life
Controlled access to the building & parking garage
Climate controlled corridors
Continuous hot water with Teal water system
Infinity edge pool with cabanas, lounge seating, covered outdoor kitchen & TVs
Resident social lounge with entertaining kitchen, coffee bar, pool table & arcade games
Resident business center with computers & wireless printing
Two-story platinum athletic club featuring Matrix weight machines, cardio equipment & free weights
Yoga, spinning & stability studio with virtual cycling & interactive fitness
Wi-Fi throughout indoor & outdoor amenity spaces
Dry cleaning station
Electric car charging station
Valet trash pick-up & recycling program
24 Hour package accessibility
Smoke free community
Pet Friendly
Storage units available
Fully furnished guest suite available for residents to rent for family and friends
Community Amenities
Chef inspired kitchens with large islands, quartz counter tops, stone backsplash
Stainless steel appliance package
Gooseneck faucets with pull down sprays
Undermount sinks in kitchen and baths
Soft close cabinets and drawers in kitchens & baths
Designer custom wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting
Full-size washer & dryer in each home
Custom framed mirrors
Spa inspired bathrooms with soaking tubs & separate showers
Wood-style flooring
Spacious walk-in closets with built-in shelving
Private balconies
Energy efficient windows
Nest thermostats
Dramatic floor to ceiling windows
Bluetooth enabled sound systems
USB ports in each home