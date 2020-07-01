All apartments in Houston
291 Litchfield Lane

291 Litchfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

291 Litchfield Lane, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous lake view contemporary 2/2.5 town home in park like setting of Award Winning Ethan's Glen in the heart of Prestigious Memorial Area. Engineering wood floor throughout, Open kitchen with granite counter and recently installed new SS appliances. High ceiling with industrial look deco. Large Patio off dining room is a place to relax in the nature. Zoned to Frostwood Elementary and Memorial High. Memorial Green, CVS, Starbucks, retail shopping and entertainment facilities in walking distance. 5 mins to City Center, 10 mins to Energy corridor. Ethan's Glen community has so much to offer - 32 acres of lush, established greenery, a spring fed lake, community swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, walking trails, structural insurance (exterior), Courtesy Police Patrol, Cable, Trash, Water and Sewer - all maintained by the HOA.Never flooded!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Litchfield Lane have any available units?
291 Litchfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 291 Litchfield Lane have?
Some of 291 Litchfield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Litchfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
291 Litchfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Litchfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 291 Litchfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 291 Litchfield Lane offer parking?
No, 291 Litchfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 291 Litchfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Litchfield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Litchfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 291 Litchfield Lane has a pool.
Does 291 Litchfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 291 Litchfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Litchfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Litchfield Lane has units with dishwashers.

