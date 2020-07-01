291 Litchfield Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous lake view contemporary 2/2.5 town home in park like setting of Award Winning Ethan's Glen in the heart of Prestigious Memorial Area. Engineering wood floor throughout, Open kitchen with granite counter and recently installed new SS appliances. High ceiling with industrial look deco. Large Patio off dining room is a place to relax in the nature. Zoned to Frostwood Elementary and Memorial High. Memorial Green, CVS, Starbucks, retail shopping and entertainment facilities in walking distance. 5 mins to City Center, 10 mins to Energy corridor. Ethan's Glen community has so much to offer - 32 acres of lush, established greenery, a spring fed lake, community swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, walking trails, structural insurance (exterior), Courtesy Police Patrol, Cable, Trash, Water and Sewer - all maintained by the HOA.Never flooded!