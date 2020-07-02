All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2824 Princeton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2824 Princeton Street
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:48 PM

2824 Princeton Street

2824 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2824 Princeton Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** $3750/monthly non-furnished **
** $4100/monthly furnished **

Elegant fully furnished 3 bedroom 3.5 bath single family home in Houston, TX! The home features a large open floor plan with beautiful hardwoods in the main rooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, double vanity sink, and separate modern tub and shower. The home includes a personal elevator and a large updated kitchen with plenty of counter space and luxury appliances. Two car garage at the bottom of the unit. Easy access to downtown Houston with plenty of shopping, bars and restaurants nearby. Pets ok!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Princeton Street have any available units?
2824 Princeton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 Princeton Street have?
Some of 2824 Princeton Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Princeton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Princeton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 Princeton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2824 Princeton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2824 Princeton Street offers parking.
Does 2824 Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 Princeton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 2824 Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 2824 Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 Princeton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
The Ridley
2815 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Oak Grove
10770 Barely Ln
Houston, TX 77070
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston