2824 Princeton Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets elevator furnished

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** $3750/monthly non-furnished **

** $4100/monthly furnished **



Elegant fully furnished 3 bedroom 3.5 bath single family home in Houston, TX! The home features a large open floor plan with beautiful hardwoods in the main rooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, double vanity sink, and separate modern tub and shower. The home includes a personal elevator and a large updated kitchen with plenty of counter space and luxury appliances. Two car garage at the bottom of the unit. Easy access to downtown Houston with plenty of shopping, bars and restaurants nearby. Pets ok!

Contact us to schedule a showing.