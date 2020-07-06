2823 Stuart Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage guest suite

Stunning Villa located on a desirable cul-de-sac street near the Country Club and main guard house! Beautiful double front doors, two story foyer, wood flooring, neutral wall color (recently painted per Seller), surround sound, window treatments, formal living and dining room, spacious family room with beautiful pool and backyard views. Impressive granite island kitchen with slate floors, stainless appliances & wine fridge. Expansive master suite with sitting area at 2nd floor, gas log fireplace & dual closets. The 3rd floor offers a private guest suite or optional game room, beautiful backyard pool, summer kitchen, green space & over-sized garage. Enjoy the 24-hour guard-gated community nestled in the heart of West Houston.