2823 Stuart Manor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2823 Stuart Manor

2823 Stuart Manor · No Longer Available
Houston
Westchase
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2823 Stuart Manor, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Stunning Villa located on a desirable cul-de-sac street near the Country Club and main guard house! Beautiful double front doors, two story foyer, wood flooring, neutral wall color (recently painted per Seller), surround sound, window treatments, formal living and dining room, spacious family room with beautiful pool and backyard views. Impressive granite island kitchen with slate floors, stainless appliances & wine fridge. Expansive master suite with sitting area at 2nd floor, gas log fireplace & dual closets. The 3rd floor offers a private guest suite or optional game room, beautiful backyard pool, summer kitchen, green space & over-sized garage. Enjoy the 24-hour guard-gated community nestled in the heart of West Houston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 Stuart Manor have any available units?
2823 Stuart Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 Stuart Manor have?
Some of 2823 Stuart Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 Stuart Manor currently offering any rent specials?
2823 Stuart Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 Stuart Manor pet-friendly?
No, 2823 Stuart Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2823 Stuart Manor offer parking?
Yes, 2823 Stuart Manor offers parking.
Does 2823 Stuart Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2823 Stuart Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 Stuart Manor have a pool?
Yes, 2823 Stuart Manor has a pool.
Does 2823 Stuart Manor have accessible units?
No, 2823 Stuart Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 Stuart Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2823 Stuart Manor has units with dishwashers.

