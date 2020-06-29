2822 Clay St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This stunning 4-story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located just minutes away from everything Houston has to offer!!



The first floor bedroom, complete with an en suite bathroom, also has access to the back patio which makes this the perfect setup for roommates or out of town guests!



Located on the second floor is the main living area, dining area and a large open, galley style chefs kitchen with an island gas cooktop that provides an exceptional space for cooking while entertaining!



The master bedroom is on the 3rd floor with french doors and a luxurious spa like bathroom that will make coming home after a long day enjoyable and peaceful.



Last, but certainly not least, the 4th floor that accesses the rooftop patio. With a panoramic view overlooking the entire city, fully outfitted with gas, water and electrical connections, this is the ultimate place to enjoy your piece of paradise.



Schedule your viewing today!

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesthouston