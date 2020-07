Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This newly remodeled house is ready and waiting for you to call it home. As you enter through the front door you see the home highlights its beautifully refinished wood flooring, freshly painted walls and ceilings, newly installed ceiling fans, recessed lighting, open spaces, newly installed a/c, remodeled kitchen, and much more. Its spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops, cabinets with ample space for any chef, new dishwasher, and microwave make it extremely desirable.