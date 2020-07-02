All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive
Last updated July 7 2019 at 4:53 PM

2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive

2815 Kings Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2815 Kings Crossing Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest suite
Wilshire House is part of the BEAUTIFUL 55+ Kingwood Village Estates complex. New carpet and fresh paint, located on the 3rd floor with elevator access. This home is framed by a beautiful extra large balcony perfect for enjoying the sunrise or sunset. The floor plan includes two master suites with walk in closets, separate baths, plus study and large living room open to breakfast nook. The kitchen boasts of large work and storage space with pantry, refrigerator and dishwasher. Full washer and dryer remain with property. Mandatory HOA fees cover most of your expenses excluding electricity. ALL other fees, exterior are paid through HOA (roof, lawn, water/sewer, recreational facilities, security and gated area). Trash pick up is conveniently right outside your door twice a week. Guest suites in the facility are available for a minimal fee for out of town guests. Plan for your future and come visit this beautiful condominium overlooking the treetops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive have any available units?
2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive have?
Some of 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive offers parking.
Does 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive have a pool?
No, 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive have accessible units?
No, 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln
Houston, TX 77098
City Park
1640 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Circle at Point Park
8727 Point Park Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston