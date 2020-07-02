2815 Kings Crossing Unit Drive

Amenities

Wilshire House is part of the BEAUTIFUL 55+ Kingwood Village Estates complex. New carpet and fresh paint, located on the 3rd floor with elevator access. This home is framed by a beautiful extra large balcony perfect for enjoying the sunrise or sunset. The floor plan includes two master suites with walk in closets, separate baths, plus study and large living room open to breakfast nook. The kitchen boasts of large work and storage space with pantry, refrigerator and dishwasher. Full washer and dryer remain with property. Mandatory HOA fees cover most of your expenses excluding electricity. ALL other fees, exterior are paid through HOA (roof, lawn, water/sewer, recreational facilities, security and gated area). Trash pick up is conveniently right outside your door twice a week. Guest suites in the facility are available for a minimal fee for out of town guests. Plan for your future and come visit this beautiful condominium overlooking the treetops!