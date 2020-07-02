2811 Sandberry Drive

Amenities

Spread out and enjoy this spacious 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE! Open Kitchen with granite counter w/tile backsplash and plenty of cabinets for storage! All appliances are included plus washer &amp; dryer! Huge Family room w/ corner fireplace! Formal dining and Breakfast nook w/built in shelves. Large Master suite downstairs w/walk in closet and whirlpool tub w/separate shower and dual vanity sinks! Secondary bedrooms up with study/play area and Spacious game room! Smell and look brand New w/Fresh interior paint throughout! Tile and carpet flooring! High ceilings! Rounded corners and stairway spindling give the home an inviting touch. Good size backyard for entertainment! Close to schools, shopping, and access to I-59/69. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, WALK TO NEIGHBORHOOD POOL