Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2811 Sandberry Drive

2811 Sandberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Sandberry Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
garage
Spread out and enjoy this spacious 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE! Open Kitchen with granite counter w/tile backsplash and plenty of cabinets for storage! All appliances are included plus washer &amp;amp; dryer! Huge Family room w/ corner fireplace! Formal dining and Breakfast nook w/built in shelves. Large Master suite downstairs w/walk in closet and whirlpool tub w/separate shower and dual vanity sinks! Secondary bedrooms up with study/play area and Spacious game room! Smell and look brand New w/Fresh interior paint throughout! Tile and carpet flooring! High ceilings! Rounded corners and stairway spindling give the home an inviting touch. Good size backyard for entertainment! Close to schools, shopping, and access to I-59/69. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, WALK TO NEIGHBORHOOD POOL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Sandberry Drive have any available units?
2811 Sandberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Sandberry Drive have?
Some of 2811 Sandberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Sandberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Sandberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Sandberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Sandberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2811 Sandberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Sandberry Drive offers parking.
Does 2811 Sandberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Sandberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Sandberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2811 Sandberry Drive has a pool.
Does 2811 Sandberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2811 Sandberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Sandberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Sandberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

