Houston, TX
2727 Skyview Trace Court
Last updated January 19 2020 at 4:02 PM

2727 Skyview Trace Court

2727 Skyview Trace Court
Location

2727 Skyview Trace Court, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Very Nice 3 bedroom plus study room and two bathroom of single story home nestled within the popular Skyview Park Subdivision. Home features a tiled fireplace, spacious kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. The bonus room is a must see! Large utility room, washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. A huge backyard for family gathering and entertaining! all tile floor in the house with NO carpet! Ready for move-in and conveniently located minutes away from the medical center, NGR, 288 & Beltway 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Skyview Trace Court have any available units?
2727 Skyview Trace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Skyview Trace Court have?
Some of 2727 Skyview Trace Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Skyview Trace Court currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Skyview Trace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Skyview Trace Court pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Skyview Trace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2727 Skyview Trace Court offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Skyview Trace Court offers parking.
Does 2727 Skyview Trace Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 Skyview Trace Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Skyview Trace Court have a pool?
No, 2727 Skyview Trace Court does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Skyview Trace Court have accessible units?
Yes, 2727 Skyview Trace Court has accessible units.
Does 2727 Skyview Trace Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 Skyview Trace Court has units with dishwashers.

