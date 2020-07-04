2727 Skyview Trace Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Very Nice 3 bedroom plus study room and two bathroom of single story home nestled within the popular Skyview Park Subdivision. Home features a tiled fireplace, spacious kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. The bonus room is a must see! Large utility room, washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. A huge backyard for family gathering and entertaining! all tile floor in the house with NO carpet! Ready for move-in and conveniently located minutes away from the medical center, NGR, 288 & Beltway 8.