2720 Kings Retreat Circle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

2720 Kings Retreat Circle

2720 Kings Retreat Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Kings Retreat Circle, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Wonderful corner lot home in the gated community of Kingwood Estates! Large gourmet kitchen with island and granite counter tops. Full bath in each bedroom. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. 1st floor is your study/office/bedroom with a full bathroom. 2nd floor with family room that is open to the kitchen and big formal dining area with a designated media room that is great for entertaining. 3rd floor is your master retreat and second bedroom with a full bathroom. Close to eating and shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Kings Retreat Circle have any available units?
2720 Kings Retreat Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Kings Retreat Circle have?
Some of 2720 Kings Retreat Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Kings Retreat Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Kings Retreat Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Kings Retreat Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Kings Retreat Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2720 Kings Retreat Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Kings Retreat Circle offers parking.
Does 2720 Kings Retreat Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 Kings Retreat Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Kings Retreat Circle have a pool?
No, 2720 Kings Retreat Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Kings Retreat Circle have accessible units?
No, 2720 Kings Retreat Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Kings Retreat Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Kings Retreat Circle has units with dishwashers.

