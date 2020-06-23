2720 Kings Retreat Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Wonderful corner lot home in the gated community of Kingwood Estates! Large gourmet kitchen with island and granite counter tops. Full bath in each bedroom. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. 1st floor is your study/office/bedroom with a full bathroom. 2nd floor with family room that is open to the kitchen and big formal dining area with a designated media room that is great for entertaining. 3rd floor is your master retreat and second bedroom with a full bathroom. Close to eating and shopping!!