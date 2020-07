Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home just minutes from Downtownn is for rent! This 1941 classic historic home has been completely remodeled while preserving the historic charm. A complete master suite and detached garage have been added! Washer/Dryer and refrigerator ARE included in the rent!!