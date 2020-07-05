2701 Bellefontaine

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Close to Rice Village Shopping and Fun... (Kirby and Holcombe) and rice University is a 10-minute bike ride away, 1 mile from train and NRG, it is near the Houston Zoo, located within a 10-minute drive, features a variety of live animal exhibits, an aquarium and shopping areas. 3 blocks from bus. The Houston Museum of Natural Science, a 10-minute drive away, Hermann Park and golf course are close and near Galleria, Downtown, Midtown, and medical center is nearby and planetarium and observatory.

Pretty Street, Quiet and Secure covered parking spot, gated entrance.

AMENITIES- Contemporary Condo for lease flat screen tv, black furniture, desk, shelving, , glass closure room divider, ceiling fan, fully furnished, skylight in kitchen with pocket door, under cabinet lighting.



Patio/balcony newly carpeted, standard oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave.

ALL animals prohibited.



UTILITIES INCLUDED -◾Cable TV, Cooling, electricity, Garbage, Heat, Hot water, Sewer, Water, Garbage disposal