Houston, TX
2701 Bellefontaine
Last updated January 11 2020 at 9:43 AM

2701 Bellefontaine

2701 Bellefontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Bellefontaine Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Close to Rice Village Shopping and Fun... (Kirby and Holcombe) and rice University is a 10-minute bike ride away, 1 mile from train and NRG, it is near the Houston Zoo, located within a 10-minute drive, features a variety of live animal exhibits, an aquarium and shopping areas. 3 blocks from bus. The Houston Museum of Natural Science, a 10-minute drive away, Hermann Park and golf course are close and near Galleria, Downtown, Midtown, and medical center is nearby and planetarium and observatory.
Pretty Street, Quiet and Secure covered parking spot, gated entrance.
AMENITIES- Contemporary Condo for lease flat screen tv, black furniture, desk, shelving, , glass closure room divider, ceiling fan, fully furnished, skylight in kitchen with pocket door, under cabinet lighting.

Patio/balcony newly carpeted, standard oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave.
ALL animals prohibited.

UTILITIES INCLUDED -&#9726;Cable TV, Cooling, electricity, Garbage, Heat, Hot water, Sewer, Water, Garbage disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Bellefontaine have any available units?
2701 Bellefontaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Bellefontaine have?
Some of 2701 Bellefontaine's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Bellefontaine currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Bellefontaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Bellefontaine pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Bellefontaine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2701 Bellefontaine offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Bellefontaine offers parking.
Does 2701 Bellefontaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Bellefontaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Bellefontaine have a pool?
No, 2701 Bellefontaine does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Bellefontaine have accessible units?
No, 2701 Bellefontaine does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Bellefontaine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Bellefontaine has units with dishwashers.

