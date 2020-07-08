2635 Parana Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great home in Spring Shadows! Located at the end of the street with a perfect location to get around town. Wood Floors throughout! Stainless Steel appliance and updated kitchen. Home includes a study, dinning room, den and formal living. The perfect home for entertaining or daily living. Home features crown molding, modern lighting and ceiling fans. The Large master suite features an updated bathroom and large walk in closet. Oh and don't forget the outdoor pool area perfect for those upcoming summer BBQ's and large 2 car oversized garage. Conveniently located to major highways and shopping centers for everyday living. ** Pool service is included in the lease price**