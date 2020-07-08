All apartments in Houston
2635 Parana Drive
2635 Parana Drive

2635 Parana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2635 Parana Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Shadows

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great home in Spring Shadows! Located at the end of the street with a perfect location to get around town. Wood Floors throughout! Stainless Steel appliance and updated kitchen. Home includes a study, dinning room, den and formal living. The perfect home for entertaining or daily living. Home features crown molding, modern lighting and ceiling fans. The Large master suite features an updated bathroom and large walk in closet. Oh and don't forget the outdoor pool area perfect for those upcoming summer BBQ's and large 2 car oversized garage. Conveniently located to major highways and shopping centers for everyday living. ** Pool service is included in the lease price**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Parana Drive have any available units?
2635 Parana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Parana Drive have?
Some of 2635 Parana Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Parana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Parana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Parana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Parana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2635 Parana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Parana Drive offers parking.
Does 2635 Parana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Parana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Parana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2635 Parana Drive has a pool.
Does 2635 Parana Drive have accessible units?
No, 2635 Parana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Parana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 Parana Drive has units with dishwashers.

