Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Immaculate condition-no carpet downstairs & new carpet upstairs installed in 2018. This beautiful home features a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, a large family room, formal living room or study plus a formal dining room. Upstairs-huge master bedroom with en-suite master bath, 4th bedroom has private entry into master bedrm (makes a great nursery/ office or large master closet). Clean bathrooms! Best of all- it has a great big backyard and a detached garage.