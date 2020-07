Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bath house with ample parking and a small yard. Totally unfurnished, and tenant must turn on the utilities. No bills are included in the rent. $680.00 per month. Total move in cost is $1,400.00 which includes first months rent, last months rent and security deposit. For more information, or to make an appointment to tour the property, please call 832-280-6801 to hear more details. Leave a voice or text message and I will get in touch with you promptly.