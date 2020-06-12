2607 Tannehill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully Updated Rental in the heart of town features the Main house and completely separate Full Cabana House. The main house has 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms and comes with the washer and dryer. It features a spacious open living/kitchen/dining area with french doors that lead to the custom pool and private patio area where The Cabana house is. This cabana house is a two-story fully functional separate living space complete with a full kitchen, living room, one-bedroom, and a full bathroom. It even has its own laundry room. This place would be great for a multi-generational family!! It's a complete Mother-in-law house!!