2607 Tannehill Dr

Amenities
This beautifully Updated Rental in the heart of town features the Main house and completely separate Full Cabana House. The main house has 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms and comes with the washer and dryer. It features a spacious open living/kitchen/dining area with french doors that lead to the custom pool and private patio area where The Cabana house is. This cabana house is a two-story fully functional separate living space complete with a full kitchen, living room, one-bedroom, and a full bathroom. It even has its own laundry room. This place would be great for a multi-generational family!! It's a complete Mother-in-law house!!