2601 Augusta Dr 7

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse in the galleria area! - Property Id: 194575



NEVER FLOODED townhouse in the heart of the galleria available for immediate move in! Nestled in a small community of only 30 units, this charming property has an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, NO carpet anywhere, crown molding throughout, and numerous custom upgrades throughout. Master bedroom is huge, fits a king sized bed. Custom closet drawers and shelving in the master bedroom. Smaller 2nd room has a giant closet as well. Updated Jack and Jill style bathroom with custom vanities. Subway tiles in toilet/tub area with built in glass shelf.



ATTACHED 1 car garage with custom storage cabinets, a locked trash pickup door, & full sized washer and dryer. Tiled outdoor patio space to relax and enjoy the mature trees surrounding the property. Water, trash, and basic cable provided. Located near the corner of Augusta & Westheimer, it's convenient to everything the Galleria has to offer in a quiet secluded community.

