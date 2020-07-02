All apartments in Houston
2601 Augusta Dr 7

2601 Augusta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhouse in the galleria area! - Property Id: 194575

NEVER FLOODED townhouse in the heart of the galleria available for immediate move in! Nestled in a small community of only 30 units, this charming property has an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, NO carpet anywhere, crown molding throughout, and numerous custom upgrades throughout. Master bedroom is huge, fits a king sized bed. Custom closet drawers and shelving in the master bedroom. Smaller 2nd room has a giant closet as well. Updated Jack and Jill style bathroom with custom vanities. Subway tiles in toilet/tub area with built in glass shelf.

ATTACHED 1 car garage with custom storage cabinets, a locked trash pickup door, & full sized washer and dryer. Tiled outdoor patio space to relax and enjoy the mature trees surrounding the property. Water, trash, and basic cable provided. Located near the corner of Augusta & Westheimer, it's convenient to everything the Galleria has to offer in a quiet secluded community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194575
Property Id 194575

(RLNE5450996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

