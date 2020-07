Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Very clean and well maintained one story will be ready for occupancy on August 9, 2019. Tile flooring throughout the home (no carpet), large back yard. Located in nice neighborhood with easy access to Interstate 59, airport, and downtown. Great landlord keeps property in tip-top shape. Walking or biking distance to schools.