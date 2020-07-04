2525 Southgate Boulevard

Amenities

Charming Southgate bungalow close to Rice Village and the medical center. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and generous study off of family room with French doors. Two car detached garage. Kitchen with breakfast room, stainless appliances, gas range, and good built-in storage. Baths with granite and updated fixtures. Hall bath has a shower tub. Master bath with double sinks/large shower. Hardwoods throughout, warm neutral colors and covered back porch with fully fenced yard. Utility room in the house.Available May 1, 2020