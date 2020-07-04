All apartments in Houston
2525 Southgate Boulevard

2525 Southgate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Southgate Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming Southgate bungalow close to Rice Village and the medical center. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and generous study off of family room with French doors. Two car detached garage. Kitchen with breakfast room, stainless appliances, gas range, and good built-in storage. Baths with granite and updated fixtures. Hall bath has a shower tub. Master bath with double sinks/large shower. Hardwoods throughout, warm neutral colors and covered back porch with fully fenced yard. Utility room in the house.Available May 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Southgate Boulevard have any available units?
2525 Southgate Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Southgate Boulevard have?
Some of 2525 Southgate Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Southgate Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Southgate Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Southgate Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Southgate Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2525 Southgate Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Southgate Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2525 Southgate Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Southgate Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Southgate Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2525 Southgate Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Southgate Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 2525 Southgate Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 2525 Southgate Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 Southgate Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

