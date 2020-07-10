All apartments in Houston
2523 Maxroy Street

Location

2523 Maxroy Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Stunning custom corner townhome in a great location in the Heights! Open concept 3 bedroom / 3.5 bath with tall ceilings, tons of light and upgrades throughout. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with huge granite island, tons of storage. All applicances / washer and dryer included. Beautiful wood floors in the public spaces and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Custom Belgian linen drapes and shades. Charming spacious outdoor patio. Spacious master suite with large walk in closet, large shower and whirlpool tub. Beautiful home in a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 Maxroy Street have any available units?
2523 Maxroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2523 Maxroy Street have?
Some of 2523 Maxroy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 Maxroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
2523 Maxroy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 Maxroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 2523 Maxroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2523 Maxroy Street offer parking?
Yes, 2523 Maxroy Street offers parking.
Does 2523 Maxroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2523 Maxroy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 Maxroy Street have a pool?
Yes, 2523 Maxroy Street has a pool.
Does 2523 Maxroy Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2523 Maxroy Street has accessible units.
Does 2523 Maxroy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2523 Maxroy Street has units with dishwashers.

