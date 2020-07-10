2523 Maxroy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Stunning custom corner townhome in a great location in the Heights! Open concept 3 bedroom / 3.5 bath with tall ceilings, tons of light and upgrades throughout. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with huge granite island, tons of storage. All applicances / washer and dryer included. Beautiful wood floors in the public spaces and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Custom Belgian linen drapes and shades. Charming spacious outdoor patio. Spacious master suite with large walk in closet, large shower and whirlpool tub. Beautiful home in a great location!