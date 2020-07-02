2475 Underwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool

Updated 3rd floor Condominium with private patio facing courtyard. Large bedroom with great closet space. Controlled access to complex, one covered parking space in residential parking area. Two pools on property and exterior storage for each unit. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Building amenities include elevator, security cameras and night security officer. Minutes to the Medical Center, Museums, Downtown and NRG Stadium. Braes Bayou Greenway trail for walking and running is just a block away. Leave your car at home and walk or bike to Rice Village Shops and restaurants.