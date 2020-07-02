All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2475 Underwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2475 Underwood Street
Last updated January 19 2020 at 4:02 PM

2475 Underwood Street

2475 Underwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2475 Underwood Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
Updated 3rd floor Condominium with private patio facing courtyard. Large bedroom with great closet space. Controlled access to complex, one covered parking space in residential parking area. Two pools on property and exterior storage for each unit. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Building amenities include elevator, security cameras and night security officer. Minutes to the Medical Center, Museums, Downtown and NRG Stadium. Braes Bayou Greenway trail for walking and running is just a block away. Leave your car at home and walk or bike to Rice Village Shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 Underwood Street have any available units?
2475 Underwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2475 Underwood Street have?
Some of 2475 Underwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 Underwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2475 Underwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 Underwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 2475 Underwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2475 Underwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2475 Underwood Street offers parking.
Does 2475 Underwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2475 Underwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 Underwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 2475 Underwood Street has a pool.
Does 2475 Underwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2475 Underwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 Underwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2475 Underwood Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Hardy Oaks
915 Tidwell Rd
Houston, TX 77022
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Dodson Place
3201 Laura Koppe Road
Houston, TX 77093
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston