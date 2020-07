Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible gym parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with a great Rice Military location! Chefs kitchen w/ gas range with plenty of storage and prep space the opens to a GREAT DECK and fenced side yard. Tile and hardwoods through out NO CARPET. Extra storage room in the garage completed with A/C can be used as an office or exercise room. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Additional parking adjacent to the home. Move in ready!