Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2425 W Main St Apt B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2425 W Main St Apt B

2425 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

2425 West Main Street, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28edcb10f5 ----
You do not want to miss this contemporary living at its finest in Upper Kirby. This newer construction home features an elevator and is perfect for entertaining. Home features an open floor plan, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen and many other custom details. Exquisite master suite boasts a large walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with double sinks, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. The rooftop terrace is extremely spacious and has breathtaking views of downtown and the Galleria. Great location in Upper Kirby, close to the West Ave development, Highland Village, restaurants, shopping and more!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Granite Countertops
Renters Insurance Required
Townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 W Main St Apt B have any available units?
2425 W Main St Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 W Main St Apt B have?
Some of 2425 W Main St Apt B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 W Main St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
2425 W Main St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 W Main St Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 W Main St Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 2425 W Main St Apt B offer parking?
No, 2425 W Main St Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 2425 W Main St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 W Main St Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 W Main St Apt B have a pool?
Yes, 2425 W Main St Apt B has a pool.
Does 2425 W Main St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 2425 W Main St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 W Main St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 W Main St Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.

