2425 W Main St Apt B

You do not want to miss this contemporary living at its finest in Upper Kirby. This newer construction home features an elevator and is perfect for entertaining. Home features an open floor plan, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen and many other custom details. Exquisite master suite boasts a large walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with double sinks, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. The rooftop terrace is extremely spacious and has breathtaking views of downtown and the Galleria. Great location in Upper Kirby, close to the West Ave development, Highland Village, restaurants, shopping and more!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



