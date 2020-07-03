All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2422 Mills Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2422 Mills Creek Dr
Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:39 AM

2422 Mills Creek Dr

2422 Mills Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2422 Mills Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2422 Mills Creek Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

Price: $1825
Security Deposit: $1625
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2495
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator , Washer & Dryer, Sprinkler System

Extras: Make this beautiful property located in a cul-de-sac your next home! It offers a vaulted ceiling large living room featuring a gorgeous fireplace perfect for the coming cold days. Also spacious formal dining room convenient for family dinners. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space with refrigerator and microwave included! Thanks to the open floor plan the kitchen, dining and living area are very well connected. Beautiful high ceilings and floors throughout the home. The 4 Bedrooms have more than enough storage space. 2.5 roomy baths, the stylish master bathroom comes with a garden tub, separate stand-in shower, and double vanity! Large fenced backyard and so much more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4577965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Mills Creek Dr have any available units?
2422 Mills Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Mills Creek Dr have?
Some of 2422 Mills Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Mills Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Mills Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Mills Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2422 Mills Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2422 Mills Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 2422 Mills Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2422 Mills Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 Mills Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Mills Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 2422 Mills Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Mills Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 2422 Mills Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Mills Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 Mills Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77083
Creekstone
10440 Deerwood Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd
Houston, TX 77375
AMLI City Vista
2221 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston