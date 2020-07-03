Amenities

2422 Mills Creek Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



Price: $1825

Security Deposit: $1625

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 2495

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator , Washer & Dryer, Sprinkler System



Extras: Make this beautiful property located in a cul-de-sac your next home! It offers a vaulted ceiling large living room featuring a gorgeous fireplace perfect for the coming cold days. Also spacious formal dining room convenient for family dinners. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space with refrigerator and microwave included! Thanks to the open floor plan the kitchen, dining and living area are very well connected. Beautiful high ceilings and floors throughout the home. The 4 Bedrooms have more than enough storage space. 2.5 roomy baths, the stylish master bathroom comes with a garden tub, separate stand-in shower, and double vanity! Large fenced backyard and so much more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



