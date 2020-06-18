2417 Woodard St

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quiet street. This home offers an open floor plan, updated finishes, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Master bedroom is on opposite side of guest bedrooms and offers a spacious closet and double vanity in bathroom. There is additional storage next to the garage where you will find the washer and dryer connections. This home is minutes away from Metro Rail and offers easy access to major freeways! Call to schedule an appointment to ask about our No Security Deposit program! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets