Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2417 Woodard St
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:14 AM

2417 Woodard St

2417 Woodard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Woodard Street, Houston, TX 77026
Northside Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quiet street. This home offers an open floor plan, updated finishes, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Master bedroom is on opposite side of guest bedrooms and offers a spacious closet and double vanity in bathroom. There is additional storage next to the garage where you will find the washer and dryer connections. This home is minutes away from Metro Rail and offers easy access to major freeways! Call to schedule an appointment to ask about our No Security Deposit program! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Woodard St have any available units?
2417 Woodard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Woodard St have?
Some of 2417 Woodard St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Woodard St currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Woodard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Woodard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 Woodard St is pet friendly.
Does 2417 Woodard St offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Woodard St offers parking.
Does 2417 Woodard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Woodard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Woodard St have a pool?
No, 2417 Woodard St does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Woodard St have accessible units?
No, 2417 Woodard St does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Woodard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 Woodard St does not have units with dishwashers.

