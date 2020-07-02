2409 Ruth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully restored 3 bedroom/2 bath home for lease in Washington Terrace. Improvements include newly remodeled bathrooms, new garage with automatic garage door opener, new rear fence, restored hardwood flooring, new plumbing, new electrical, new HVAC, new tankless water heater, new roof, and new insulation in walls, attic, and floors for maximum energy efficiency. Downstairs floor plan includes two bedrooms, living area, kitchen, and laundry room. Upstairs is a private bedroom and full bath. The alarm system, washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. This home is located near Emancipation Park, the Universities, Downtown, and the Medical Center. Quick and easy access to HWY 288.