2409 Ruth Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:15 PM

2409 Ruth Street

2409 Ruth Street · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Ruth Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully restored 3 bedroom/2 bath home for lease in Washington Terrace. Improvements include newly remodeled bathrooms, new garage with automatic garage door opener, new rear fence, restored hardwood flooring, new plumbing, new electrical, new HVAC, new tankless water heater, new roof, and new insulation in walls, attic, and floors for maximum energy efficiency. Downstairs floor plan includes two bedrooms, living area, kitchen, and laundry room. Upstairs is a private bedroom and full bath. The alarm system, washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. This home is located near Emancipation Park, the Universities, Downtown, and the Medical Center. Quick and easy access to HWY 288.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Ruth Street have any available units?
2409 Ruth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Ruth Street have?
Some of 2409 Ruth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Ruth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Ruth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Ruth Street pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Ruth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2409 Ruth Street offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Ruth Street offers parking.
Does 2409 Ruth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 Ruth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Ruth Street have a pool?
No, 2409 Ruth Street does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Ruth Street have accessible units?
No, 2409 Ruth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Ruth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Ruth Street does not have units with dishwashers.

