Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walking distance to the MED CENTER!! SUPER CHARMING 2-3 BEDROOM, 2-BATH Cottage with Great Den, STUDY or Optional 3RD BEDROOM. Sunny formal living and dining area, Updated Kitchen and Breakfast Area. NICELY Maintained, Hardwoods Throughout, Excellent Large Fully Fenced Backyard, Two Minutes to the Med Center, IDEAL LOCATION AND GREAT SCHOOLS. Don't let this one get away, will go quick.