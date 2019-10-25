2380 S MacGregor Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center conference room carport concierge 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

So you've started a cult. Don't worry. It's not one of those kool-aid, all of your wives are now my wives kind of cults. This one is far more practical. This cult is dedicated to something truly serene and beautiful. Something really worth praising divinity.



Ramen.



Not the cup noodle type, but the real hearty slurp your heart out type. Your noodly acolytes regularly sing the praises of well seasoned fatty pork broth and shun those who slurp in silence. Unfortunately, your group doesn't quite have enough people to justify having an entire church (your cult is actually just you and your buddy from college). So, instead you need some place that is both holy, and practical. But what you've found here is perfect. This fantastic Houston apartment complex is exactly what you need.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Full-sized Washer & Dryer in Each Apartment Home



Spacious One, Two, and Three Bedroom Apartments



Gourmet Kitchens with Stainless/Black Appliances



Elegant Granite Countertops with Designer Finishes



Bay Windows & Built-in Bookshelves & Desk



Pass-through Serving Bar & Spacious Pantry



Recessed Cabinets with Storage Area Above



Private Patio or Balcony with Exterior Storage Closet



Designer Two-Tone Paint Colors



Decorative Crown Molding & Lofty Nine-Foot Ceilings



Intrusion Alarms



Walk-in and Expansive Closets



Travertine Fireplaces with Mantels



French Doors



Energy-Efficient Ceiling Fans



Bathrooms with 2 Door Entries



Relaxing Oval Garden Bathtubs



Double Sink Vanities



Linen Closet



AT&T U-Verse Access Available



Pre-wired for Telecommunications and Cable



Slate Flooring in Entryway, Kitchen and Bathrooms



Upgraded 2-inch Blind Window Coverings



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



NEWLY Renovated Homes and Amenities!



Enjoy our Services from Apartment Butler



Move-in Made Easy with Our Digital Waterton Concierge



24/7 Package Pickup Room



On-Site Medical Center Shuttle Stop



Adjacent to the City of Houston's Hike and Bike Trail System along Brays Bayou



Public Transportation Stop within Walking Distance



24/7 Fitness Center for Cardio and Strength Training



Garage Parking with Direct Access



Pristine Pool with Water Geysers and Tanning Ledges



Free Wi-Fi in Social Areas



Two Conference Rooms



Outdoor Grilling Station with Seating and Ceiling Fan



Business Center with Complimentary Office Services



Controlled Access Gates



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Service



Beautifully Landscaped Grounds



E-Mail Notification of Delivery



Online Rent Payments



Personal Account Management



Online Service Requests and Status Updates



Electronic Communications with Management Office



On-site Professional Management



Free e-Check Payments



Recurring Auto-Payment Option



___________________________



About Us



Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.



It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome….at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!