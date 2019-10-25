2380 S MacGregor Way

Amenities
So you've started a cult. Don't worry. It's not one of those kool-aid, all of your wives are now my wives kind of cults. This one is far more practical. This cult is dedicated to something truly serene and beautiful. Something really worth praising divinity.
Ramen.
Not the cup noodle type, but the real hearty slurp your heart out type. Your noodly acolytes regularly sing the praises of well seasoned fatty pork broth and shun those who slurp in silence. Unfortunately, your group doesn't quite have enough people to justify having an entire church (your cult is actually just you and your buddy from college). So, instead you need some place that is both holy, and practical. But what you've found here is perfect. This fantastic Houston apartment complex is exactly what you need.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Full-sized Washer & Dryer in Each Apartment Home
Spacious One, Two, and Three Bedroom Apartments
Gourmet Kitchens with Stainless/Black Appliances
Elegant Granite Countertops with Designer Finishes
Bay Windows & Built-in Bookshelves & Desk
Pass-through Serving Bar & Spacious Pantry
Recessed Cabinets with Storage Area Above
Private Patio or Balcony with Exterior Storage Closet
Designer Two-Tone Paint Colors
Decorative Crown Molding & Lofty Nine-Foot Ceilings
Intrusion Alarms
Walk-in and Expansive Closets
Travertine Fireplaces with Mantels
French Doors
Energy-Efficient Ceiling Fans
Bathrooms with 2 Door Entries
Relaxing Oval Garden Bathtubs
Double Sink Vanities
Linen Closet
AT&T U-Verse Access Available
Pre-wired for Telecommunications and Cable
Slate Flooring in Entryway, Kitchen and Bathrooms
Upgraded 2-inch Blind Window Coverings
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
NEWLY Renovated Homes and Amenities!
Enjoy our Services from Apartment Butler
Move-in Made Easy with Our Digital Waterton Concierge
24/7 Package Pickup Room
On-Site Medical Center Shuttle Stop
Adjacent to the City of Houston's Hike and Bike Trail System along Brays Bayou
Public Transportation Stop within Walking Distance
24/7 Fitness Center for Cardio and Strength Training
Garage Parking with Direct Access
Pristine Pool with Water Geysers and Tanning Ledges
Free Wi-Fi in Social Areas
Two Conference Rooms
Outdoor Grilling Station with Seating and Ceiling Fan
Business Center with Complimentary Office Services
Controlled Access Gates
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Service
Beautifully Landscaped Grounds
E-Mail Notification of Delivery
Online Rent Payments
Personal Account Management
Online Service Requests and Status Updates
Electronic Communications with Management Office
On-site Professional Management
Free e-Check Payments
Recurring Auto-Payment Option
___________________________
About Us
Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.
It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome….at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!