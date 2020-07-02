All apartments in Houston
2366 Arlington St

2366 Arlington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2366 Arlington Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Ready for immediate move-in! - Incredible 3 story contemporary townhome with beautiful patio on the 4th floor on an quiet all residential street in the desirable Sunset Heights. Large corner lot with a real yard, new lawns, and three fully grown pecan trees. Reclaimed maple hardwoods, ram windows, stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint, separate laundry room, modern floating staircase, granite, remote controlled skylights, great storage, 3 balconies with glass doors (a lot of natural light!), large rooftop terrace with composite decking and interior bar area, separate whirlpool tub in master are just a few of the features that this amazing home has to offer. Not to mention you are just a few blocks away from all your favorite dinging and shopping! Inquire today!

(RLNE5083710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2366 Arlington St have any available units?
2366 Arlington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2366 Arlington St have?
Some of 2366 Arlington St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 Arlington St currently offering any rent specials?
2366 Arlington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 Arlington St pet-friendly?
No, 2366 Arlington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2366 Arlington St offer parking?
No, 2366 Arlington St does not offer parking.
Does 2366 Arlington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2366 Arlington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 Arlington St have a pool?
Yes, 2366 Arlington St has a pool.
Does 2366 Arlington St have accessible units?
No, 2366 Arlington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 Arlington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2366 Arlington St does not have units with dishwashers.

