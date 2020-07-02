2366 Arlington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Ready for immediate move-in! - Incredible 3 story contemporary townhome with beautiful patio on the 4th floor on an quiet all residential street in the desirable Sunset Heights. Large corner lot with a real yard, new lawns, and three fully grown pecan trees. Reclaimed maple hardwoods, ram windows, stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint, separate laundry room, modern floating staircase, granite, remote controlled skylights, great storage, 3 balconies with glass doors (a lot of natural light!), large rooftop terrace with composite decking and interior bar area, separate whirlpool tub in master are just a few of the features that this amazing home has to offer. Not to mention you are just a few blocks away from all your favorite dinging and shopping! Inquire today!



