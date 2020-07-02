All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2325 Saint Emanuel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2325 Saint Emanuel Street
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:11 PM

2325 Saint Emanuel Street

2325 Saint Emanuel St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2325 Saint Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! St. Emanuel Enclave is just minutes to Downtown, The Medical Center, Toyota Center & Universities PLUS easy access to major freeways makes your commute a BREEZE! This "Like New" stand-alone home offers 4 bedrooms w/full-bath in each room plus a home office on the 2nd floor. The Spacious Roof-Top Balcony & Game Room has great view of DT Skyline. Master Suite located on 3rd floor and has "His and Her" sinks, Huge walk-in closet, Garden Tub & Walk-in Shower. The property has gas fireplace and partially furnished. Attached 2 car garage plus street parking. Safe Area w/Police Department located on the same street. Pets Accepted-Case-By-Case! Great Roommate lease. Come tour this beauty now, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Saint Emanuel Street have any available units?
2325 Saint Emanuel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 Saint Emanuel Street have?
Some of 2325 Saint Emanuel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Saint Emanuel Street currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Saint Emanuel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Saint Emanuel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 Saint Emanuel Street is pet friendly.
Does 2325 Saint Emanuel Street offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Saint Emanuel Street offers parking.
Does 2325 Saint Emanuel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2325 Saint Emanuel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Saint Emanuel Street have a pool?
No, 2325 Saint Emanuel Street does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Saint Emanuel Street have accessible units?
No, 2325 Saint Emanuel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Saint Emanuel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Saint Emanuel Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Memorial Heights
3003 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77083
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
The Hamilton
1800 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77003
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston