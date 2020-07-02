2325 Saint Emanuel Street

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! St. Emanuel Enclave is just minutes to Downtown, The Medical Center, Toyota Center & Universities PLUS easy access to major freeways makes your commute a BREEZE! This "Like New" stand-alone home offers 4 bedrooms w/full-bath in each room plus a home office on the 2nd floor. The Spacious Roof-Top Balcony & Game Room has great view of DT Skyline. Master Suite located on 3rd floor and has "His and Her" sinks, Huge walk-in closet, Garden Tub & Walk-in Shower. The property has gas fireplace and partially furnished. Attached 2 car garage plus street parking. Safe Area w/Police Department located on the same street. Pets Accepted-Case-By-Case! Great Roommate lease. Come tour this beauty now, it won't last long.