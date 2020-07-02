2325 Saint Emanuel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! St. Emanuel Enclave is just minutes to Downtown, The Medical Center, Toyota Center & Universities PLUS easy access to major freeways makes your commute a BREEZE! This "Like New" stand-alone home offers 4 bedrooms w/full-bath in each room plus a home office on the 2nd floor. The Spacious Roof-Top Balcony & Game Room has great view of DT Skyline. Master Suite located on 3rd floor and has "His and Her" sinks, Huge walk-in closet, Garden Tub & Walk-in Shower. The property has gas fireplace and partially furnished. Attached 2 car garage plus street parking. Safe Area w/Police Department located on the same street. Pets Accepted-Case-By-Case! Great Roommate lease. Come tour this beauty now, it won't last long.