Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous 2nd Floor Unit at The Cloisters Condominiums! One bedroom with study. Fresh carpet and paint throughout. Updated Bathroom featuring new vanity, new tile, new toilet, and walk in shower. French doors out to patio. Washer and dryer inside unit. Large walk in closet in master. New Stainless Steel Microwave, flooring in kitchen, and water heater! Now is the time to make it yours!!