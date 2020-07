Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location Location! This home features open floor plan concept that makes entertaining easy.Family room has gas fireplace and plenty of natural light.Master suite on first floor with lovely master bath.2 secondary bedrooms up with game-room.There are 2 separate dining areas. Kitchen has gas stove and granite counters. Washer,dryer and refrigerator are included in the lease. A spacious 15X25 deck is also great for outdoor entertaining.