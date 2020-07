Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Gorgeous home, FULLY RENOVATED! Located near I-10 and TC Jester. This house offers wood floor and tile in kitchen and bathroom, NO CARPET. The Kitchen features granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. PARKING SPACE that easily accommodates 4 or even more cars within a gated area for security. GREAT LOCATION, just a couple of minutes from Downtown, Memorial Park and the Galleria. The are is very active with new construction around in the area.