2266 Garden Square Path

Welcome to this beautiful newly built home in the brand new quiet community of Forest Village. The home is perfectly located minutes away from The Woodlands, Waterway Square, Cynthia Woods Pavilion and Market Street with lots of shopping, entertainment, trails, biking, boating and easy access to I45, West park Tollway and 99 Grand Parkway Toll!



This Lake Ridge Builders home boasts a premium elevation, wrought iron spindles, faux wood blinds, and a covered patio for outdoor entertaining and leisure. Fall in love with the beautiful kitchen, complete with granite counter tops, tiled back-splash, 42?? cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has walk in bathroom with separate glass shower, double sinks and garden style tub. The house is a 3 bedroom home with a game room.

Schools are zoned for Conroe ISD.



