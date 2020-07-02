All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2242 Richmond Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2242 Richmond Ave
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2242 Richmond Ave

2242 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2242 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
&ldquo;Down with the king! Down with the king!&rdquo; your newly formed army starts chanting as it makes it way to the royal chambers. For too long your people have suffered under the oppressive reign of this centuries old dynasty who clings to power with a great desperation. But not anymore. Your band of freedom loving dissidents and rebels has stormed the bastille, and is ready to usher in a dawn of freedom and enlightenment. And look at that! The monarchy is gone, and you&rsquo;re now president of this super cool and super free nation. And instead of some gaudy palace, you choose to live in simpler (but still pretty sweet) place. From this brand new Houston apartment complex is where you will guide your people to greater lands of peace and freedom fueled prosperity. Hurray!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

2-story walk-up brownstones

1 + 2 bedroom lofts

Gourmet kitchens

Black angola granite countertops

Custom espresso cabinetry

Whirlpool stainless steel appliances

10 foot ceilings

Antique Chestnut hardwood flooring

Oversized Walk-In Closets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Premium park locations and views

Premier restaurants within Kirby Grove

Levy Park community garden, events & activities

Expansive outdoor terrace with lounge seating & zero edge pool

Gas grills with outdoor kitchen areas

Ultramodern conference center with the latest technology

24-hour resident computer workstation space

Complimentary Concierge services

Controlled community access

24-hour package concierge services

State-of-the-art fitness center

Private spin studio

Exclusive dog run area

So you&rsquo;re looking for that new apartment huh?

You&rsquo;ve spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You&rsquo;ve reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren&rsquo;t enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you&rsquo;ve reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I&rsquo;m over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 Richmond Ave have any available units?
2242 Richmond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2242 Richmond Ave have?
Some of 2242 Richmond Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 Richmond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2242 Richmond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 Richmond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2242 Richmond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2242 Richmond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2242 Richmond Ave offers parking.
Does 2242 Richmond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 Richmond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 Richmond Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2242 Richmond Ave has a pool.
Does 2242 Richmond Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2242 Richmond Ave has accessible units.
Does 2242 Richmond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2242 Richmond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Terra at Park Row
19606 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Richton
2322 Richton Street
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston