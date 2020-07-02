2242 Richmond Ave

Amenities
“Down with the king! Down with the king!” your newly formed army starts chanting as it makes it way to the royal chambers. For too long your people have suffered under the oppressive reign of this centuries old dynasty who clings to power with a great desperation. But not anymore. Your band of freedom loving dissidents and rebels has stormed the bastille, and is ready to usher in a dawn of freedom and enlightenment. And look at that! The monarchy is gone, and you’re now president of this super cool and super free nation. And instead of some gaudy palace, you choose to live in simpler (but still pretty sweet) place. From this brand new Houston apartment complex is where you will guide your people to greater lands of peace and freedom fueled prosperity. Hurray!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
2-story walk-up brownstones
1 + 2 bedroom lofts
Gourmet kitchens
Black angola granite countertops
Custom espresso cabinetry
Whirlpool stainless steel appliances
10 foot ceilings
Antique Chestnut hardwood flooring
Oversized Walk-In Closets
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Premium park locations and views
Premier restaurants within Kirby Grove
Levy Park community garden, events & activities
Expansive outdoor terrace with lounge seating & zero edge pool
Gas grills with outdoor kitchen areas
Ultramodern conference center with the latest technology
24-hour resident computer workstation space
Complimentary Concierge services
Controlled community access
24-hour package concierge services
State-of-the-art fitness center
Private spin studio
Exclusive dog run area
So you’re looking for that new apartment huh?
You’ve spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You’ve reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren’t enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you’ve reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I’m over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!