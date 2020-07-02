2242 Richmond Ave

Amenities

“Down with the king! Down with the king!” your newly formed army starts chanting as it makes it way to the royal chambers. For too long your people have suffered under the oppressive reign of this centuries old dynasty who clings to power with a great desperation. But not anymore. Your band of freedom loving dissidents and rebels has stormed the bastille, and is ready to usher in a dawn of freedom and enlightenment. And look at that! The monarchy is gone, and you’re now president of this super cool and super free nation. And instead of some gaudy palace, you choose to live in simpler (but still pretty sweet) place. From this brand new Houston apartment complex is where you will guide your people to greater lands of peace and freedom fueled prosperity. Hurray!



Apartment Amenities



2-story walk-up brownstones



1 + 2 bedroom lofts



Gourmet kitchens



Black angola granite countertops



Custom espresso cabinetry



Whirlpool stainless steel appliances



10 foot ceilings



Antique Chestnut hardwood flooring



Oversized Walk-In Closets



Community Amenities



Premium park locations and views



Premier restaurants within Kirby Grove



Levy Park community garden, events & activities



Expansive outdoor terrace with lounge seating & zero edge pool



Gas grills with outdoor kitchen areas



Ultramodern conference center with the latest technology



24-hour resident computer workstation space



Complimentary Concierge services



Controlled community access



24-hour package concierge services



State-of-the-art fitness center



Private spin studio



Exclusive dog run area



So you’re looking for that new apartment huh?



You’ve spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You’ve reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren’t enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you’ve reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I’m over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!