Houston, TX
2239 Deer Cove Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 4:44 PM

2239 Deer Cove Trail

2239 Deer Cove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2239 Deer Cove Trail, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
SHORT TERM LEASE WITH PURCHASE. Gorgeous renovation located in private gated community. 4 BR, 2.5 bath home nestled on oversized private lot with fruit trees & raised gardens. Detached garage, extended patio with secluded spa. Kitchen is a chef's delight, designed by Modern Home Renovations with open island to family room, stunning custom cabinets, open accent shelving, & new KitchenAid appliances. Sprawling Master suite on first floor has a large sitting area & spa-like bathroom with his/her closets. Gameroom up! Many bonus features throughout! Built-in wine cabinet with iron doors, built-in bookcase to hidden area, complete custom paint, wood flooring, Low-E windows. Feels like a new home! Front of Kingwood with EZ access in & out. Close to restaurants & shopping. Great schools! Owner would prefer to lease to someone with intention of purchasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 Deer Cove Trail have any available units?
2239 Deer Cove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 Deer Cove Trail have?
Some of 2239 Deer Cove Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 Deer Cove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2239 Deer Cove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 Deer Cove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2239 Deer Cove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2239 Deer Cove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2239 Deer Cove Trail offers parking.
Does 2239 Deer Cove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 Deer Cove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 Deer Cove Trail have a pool?
No, 2239 Deer Cove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2239 Deer Cove Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 2239 Deer Cove Trail has accessible units.
Does 2239 Deer Cove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2239 Deer Cove Trail has units with dishwashers.

