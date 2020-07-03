2239 Deer Cove Trail

Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE WITH PURCHASE. Gorgeous renovation located in private gated community. 4 BR, 2.5 bath home nestled on oversized private lot with fruit trees & raised gardens. Detached garage, extended patio with secluded spa. Kitchen is a chef's delight, designed by Modern Home Renovations with open island to family room, stunning custom cabinets, open accent shelving, & new KitchenAid appliances. Sprawling Master suite on first floor has a large sitting area & spa-like bathroom with his/her closets. Gameroom up! Many bonus features throughout! Built-in wine cabinet with iron doors, built-in bookcase to hidden area, complete custom paint, wood flooring, Low-E windows. Feels like a new home! Front of Kingwood with EZ access in & out. Close to restaurants & shopping. Great schools! Owner would prefer to lease to someone with intention of purchasing.