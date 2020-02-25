2238 Willow Point Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 6+ bedroom 5 bath home with many extras! Sparkling clean and updated house with, 2 kitchens (one on each floor), outdoor patios, granite countertops, large laundry room, closet space, ceiling fans throughout. Perfect for a large or multigenerational family or someone just wanting extra space. Wonderful neighborhood with great schools. Never flooded. First floor with wheelchair accessible showers. Hard floors in majority of house. Plenty of indoor and outdoor space to entertain and individual space for your family.