2238 Willow Point Drive

Amenities
Spacious 6+ bedroom 5 bath home with many extras! Sparkling clean and updated house with, 2 kitchens (one on each floor), outdoor patios, granite countertops, large laundry room, closet space, ceiling fans throughout. Perfect for a large or multigenerational family or someone just wanting extra space. Wonderful neighborhood with great schools. Never flooded. First floor with wheelchair accessible showers. Hard floors in majority of house. Plenty of indoor and outdoor space to entertain and individual space for your family.