Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

2238 Willow Point Drive

2238 Willow Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2238 Willow Point Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 6+ bedroom 5 bath home with many extras! Sparkling clean and updated house with, 2 kitchens (one on each floor), outdoor patios, granite countertops, large laundry room, closet space, ceiling fans throughout. Perfect for a large or multigenerational family or someone just wanting extra space. Wonderful neighborhood with great schools. Never flooded. First floor with wheelchair accessible showers. Hard floors in majority of house. Plenty of indoor and outdoor space to entertain and individual space for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 Willow Point Drive have any available units?
2238 Willow Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 Willow Point Drive have?
Some of 2238 Willow Point Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 Willow Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2238 Willow Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 Willow Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2238 Willow Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2238 Willow Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2238 Willow Point Drive offers parking.
Does 2238 Willow Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 Willow Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 Willow Point Drive have a pool?
No, 2238 Willow Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2238 Willow Point Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2238 Willow Point Drive has accessible units.
Does 2238 Willow Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 Willow Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

